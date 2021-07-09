10 noteworthy anime series to stream, whether youre a longtime fan or first-time viewer

With that in mind, we've put together this list of TV series that you can stream right now. Like the genre, which ranges from tales of vampire hunters to detective sagas, we've included a little something for everyone.

- "Cowboy Bebop" (1998)

This beloved series - part noir, part space Western - follows a team of intergalactic bounty hunters. "Cowboy Bebop" was the first anime to ever air on Adult Swim back in 2001, and it's a great series to watch if you're unfamiliar with the genre. It's also highly regarded for its sardonic sense of humor and jazz-infused soundtrack (which features one of the best theme songs in television).

Netflix is set to release a live-action version starring John Cho as protagonist Spike Spiegel later this year. (Streams on Hulu)

Also consider: "Trigun," a 1998 series that doubles down on the space Western theme. (Streams on Hulu)

- "Yasuke" (2021)

Oscar nominee LaKeith Stanfield voices the lead character of this series, which is based on historical accounts of an African man who lived in 16th century Japan. It's got a lot of other stuff going on, which - as more than a few reviews noted - doesn't always serve the story well. But it's visually stunning and features an expansive electronic score by DJ Flying Lotus, who is also an executive producer on the show alongside Stanfield and series creator LeSean Thomas, a Tokyo-based animator (and New York native) whose previous credits include "The Boondocks" and "The Legend of Korra." (Streams on Netflix)

Also consider: "Afro Samurai," the 2007 miniseries influenced by hip-hop culture and featuring music by RZA of Wu-Tang Clan fame, along with the unmistakable voice of Samuel L. Jackson. (Streams on Hulu)

- "Claymore" (2007)

Based on a manga by Norihiro Yagi, this dark fantasy series follows warriors who are half human, half demon and charged with killing their fully demon counterparts, the most powerful of which can shape-shift into humans. Got that? Most of the action takes place from the perspective of the show's wounded protagonist, Clare, who is driven by her painful past. (Streams on Hulu)

Also consider: "Inuyasha," the 2000 series based on a manga by Rumiko Takahashi, in which a teenage girl is transported to feudal Japan, where she finds herself on a mission with the titular Inuyasha: half man, half dog demon. (Streams on Netflix and HBO Max)

- "Case Closed" (1996)

An astute high school detective crosses paths with a group of criminals and ends up in the body of a young boy in this series, known as "Detective Conan" outside of the United States. The long-running show earned the (faux) ire of Conan O'Brien after the late-night host discovered the child protagonist outranked him on Google in Japan. It's so popular, O'Brien discovered, that there is actually a town named after the fictional character - and, of course, Team Coco visited it. (Streams on Crunchyroll)

Also consider: "Lupin III," the franchise that began in 1971, which follows the grandson of the same gentleman burglar who inspired the popular French-language series. (Streams on Crunchyroll)