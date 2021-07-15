Ideas on how you can keep your kids busy under lockdown

Asst Prof Dr Soontharee Taweetanalarp from Chula’s Faculty of Allied Health Sciences said that though children may be stuck at home with their parents, they can do so much to ensure the youngsters continue developing and growing.

Here are some suggestions on how parents can keep their children up to the age of four engaged:

“Ja-Aey” (Peekaboo) for children under one

Dr Soontharee recommends choosing toys that have interesting shapes, sounds or movements and those that can promote hand-eye coordination. If it is a book, it should be a cardboard picture book that opens easily to help develop fine motor skills. Even without toys, parents can play easy games like Peekaboo.

For children aged nine to 10 months, who have already started standing, parents can use a chair or a stroller as support to help them walk.