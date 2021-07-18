Sunday, July 18, 2021

life

Vaccine developed by Thai startup to be tested on humans in September

The government has said that a potential vaccine derived from plant protein, or subunit vaccine, which uses the same technology as Novavax, could be ready for production in a few weeks.

Deputy government spokesperson Ratchada Thanadirek said the factory was ready to produce the vaccine.

The vaccine has been developed by Baiya Phytopharm Co Ltd, a Thai startup company.

A subunit vaccine presents one or more antigens to the immune system without introducing pathogen particles, whole or otherwise.

The research team will send the factory form to the Food and Drug Administration to inspect the factory.

The vaccine is expected to begin production in the next few weeks and will undergo early human testing around September 2021 as planned.

The team will officially seek in August about 100 volunteers who are in good health, aged between 18-55 years and 65-75 years.

Once the vaccine passes the process successfully, it is expected that it can be produced for Thai people to use in the middle of 2022. People will receive two vaccinations, three weeks apart, and it will sell at around THB300-500 per dose.

Published : July 18, 2021

By : The Nation

