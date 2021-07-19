Best Movies to Binge Watch on Disney Plus Hotstar (July 2021)

In support of those working from home, and to help your social distancing go as entertainingly as possible, here's a list of gripping movies to binge watch from magnificent action flicks to cool choices which you can currently find on Disney Plus. Check them out here.

10 Movies Perfect to Binge While Working at Home

Lady and the tramp (1955)

Disney’s beloved classic “Lady and the tramp”, a 1955 American animated romance film. Experience the marvelous adventures of Lady, a lovingly pampered cocker spaniel, and Tramp, a freewheeling mutt with a heart of gold. This heartwarming tale now charms a new generation of families with its exquisite animation, unforgettable songs and one of the greatest love stories of all time. This is the night to share a special bella notte with your family and introduce them to this timeless classic.

The Black Hole (1979)

“The Black Hole”, a 1979 American science fiction film, about a region of spacetime where gravity is so strong that nothing can escape. A space mission to a black hole finds that another ship has arrived earlier: The Cygnus, which disappeared 20 years earlier.

The Princess Bride (1987)

“The Princess Bride,” a 1987 American fantasy adventure comedy film, a fairy tale adventure about a beautiful young woman and her one true love. A Combination of a basic storyline of love and adventure this movie transcends the usual weekend fair with wit and unmitigated charm.

The Avengers Movies

Marvel's The Avengers, also known as “The Avengers”, an American superhero film based on the Marvel Comics superhero team. If you want to see the Marvel and Avengers movies in order as they happened, we’ve listed all 27 MCU movies in chronological order.

All Marvel movies in chronological order:

Phase One:

1. Iron Man (2008)

2. The Incredible Hulk (2008)

3. Iron Man 2 (2010)

4. Thor (2011)

5. Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)

6. The Avengers (2012)