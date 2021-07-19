Best Movies to Binge Watch on Disney Plus Hotstar (July 2021)

In support of those working from home, and to help your social distancing go as entertainingly as possible, here's a list of gripping movies to binge watch from magnificent action flicks to cool choices which you can currently find on Disney Plus. Check them out here.
10 Movies Perfect to Binge While Working at Home
Lady and the tramp (1955)
Disney’s beloved classic “Lady and the tramp”, a 1955 American animated romance film. Experience the marvelous adventures of Lady, a lovingly pampered cocker spaniel, and Tramp, a freewheeling mutt with a heart of gold. This heartwarming tale now charms a new generation of families with its exquisite animation, unforgettable songs and one of the greatest love stories of all time. This is the night to share a special bella notte with your family and introduce them to this timeless classic.
The Black Hole (1979)
“The Black Hole”, a 1979 American science fiction film, about a region of spacetime where gravity is so strong that nothing can escape. A space mission to a black hole finds that another ship has arrived earlier: The Cygnus, which disappeared 20 years earlier.
The Princess Bride (1987)
“The Princess Bride,” a 1987 American fantasy adventure comedy film, a fairy tale adventure about a beautiful young woman and her one true love. A Combination of a basic storyline of love and adventure this movie transcends the usual weekend fair with wit and unmitigated charm.
The Avengers Movies
Marvel's The Avengers, also known as “The Avengers”, an American superhero film based on the Marvel Comics superhero team. If you want to see the Marvel and Avengers movies in order as they happened, we’ve listed all 27 MCU movies in chronological order.
All Marvel movies in chronological order:
Phase One:
1. Iron Man (2008)
2. The Incredible Hulk (2008)
3. Iron Man 2 (2010)
4. Thor (2011)
5. Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)
6. The Avengers (2012)
Phase Two:
7. Iron Man 3 (2013)
8. Thor: The Dark World (2013)
9. Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)
10. Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)
11. Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)
12. Ant-Man (2015)
Phase Three:
13. Captain America: Civil War (2016)
14. Doctor Strange (2016)
15. Guardians of the Galaxy 2 (2017)
16. Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)
17. Thor: Ragnarok (2017)
18. Black Panther (2017)
19. Avengers: Infinity War (2018)
20. Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018)
21. Captain Marvel (2019)
23. Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019)
Phase Four:
24. WandaVision (Disney Plus series)
25. Falcon and the Winter Soldier (Disney Plus series)
26. Loki (Disney Plus series)
27. Black Widow (2021)
Jennifer’s Body (2009)
“Jennifer’s Body”, a 2009 American comedy horror film, a newly possessed cheerleader (Megan Fox) turns into a killer who specializes in offing her male classmates, has become a cult classic and widely renowned as a great LGBTQ+ representation today.
Avatar
“Avatar”, an American epic science fiction film, takes audiences to a spectacular world beyond imagination. The amazing world of Pandora, where a man embarks on an epic adventure, ultimately fighting to save both the people he learns to love and the place he now calls home.
The Favourite (2018)
“The Favourite”, a 2018 period black comedy film, only sort of based on real historical events and laced with plenty of creative fabrications, the film certainly indulges in the sensational a period drama about two clever and ambitious ladies feuding over the affections and favor of the long suffering and mercurial Queen Anne.
Soul (2020)
“Soul”, a 2020 American computer-animated fantasy comedy-drama film, a jazz pianist who has a near-death experience and is stuck in a mediocre job, finally gets his big break. However, when a wrong step takes him to the Great Before, he tries to help an infant soul in order to return to reality.
Cruella (2021)
“Cruella”, a 2021 American crime comedy film based on the character Cruella de Vil from Dodie Smith's 1956 novel The Hundred and One Dalmatians, a second Disney live-action adaptation to feature the perspective of the villain, after 2014's Maleficent.
Raya and the Last Dragon (2021)
“Raya and the Last Dragon”, a 2021 American computer-animated fantasy action-adventure film, follows Raya, a warrior princess who must find the fabled last dragon in order to save her divided homeworld from a ravenous plague.
