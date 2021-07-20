U.S. Olympic gymnast tests positive for COVID-19 in Japan

Eaker's father Mark told media on Monday that his daughter tested positive at the team's training camp in Inzai, 30 kilometres east of Tokyo, and added she was asymptomatic and had been fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

"We confirmed today that a teen athlete of the team has tested positive," said Kimiya Kosaku, an Inzai city official, adding that she had arrived in Japan on July 15.

"Another athlete has been categorised as a close contact and is also staying alone inside her room," Kosaku said.

Eaker's personal coach Al Fong also confirmed the positive test on Monday.