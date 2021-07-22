Miyagi stadium welcomes Olympic spectators with restraints

Masayuki Hobo had to take a leave from work and made a two-hour drive from Fukushima to Miyagi to watch a women's football match of the Tokyo Olympic Games.

What's more, the match between China and Brazil did not involve his home team Japan. Still, the 58-year-old found it all worthy for the simple reason that the Miyagi Stadium, where the match took place, is one of the remaining few venues in the Tokyo Olympic Games that allow spectators while they are barred elsewhere.

"I am a lucky guy to be able to watch Olympics in a stadium. It's really amazing," he said as he was busy taking photos of the stadium, of the staff and of himself.