Thursday, July 22, 2021

life

Thailand’s boxing team planning last-minute Olympic dash

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Thailand’s boxing team planning las...

Thailand’s national boxing team have opted to train in Bangkok rather than Tokyo ahead of their bouts at the delayed 2020 Olympic Games.

Thitisan Panmode (men’s 52kg), Chatchai Butdee (men’s 57kg), Baison Maneekon (women’s 69kg) and Sudaporn Seesorndee (women 60kg) are honing their skills at the Athletes Village in the Thai capital before launching their medal campaigns from Saturday.

Somchai Poonsawat, technical chairman of the Thailand Boxing Association (TBA) many other countries had made the same arrangements for their boxing teams.

"We decided to organise training for our boxers at Athletes Village because the training area prepared by the country host is small, while we are worried about transportation there," he said.

The Tokyo Games are taking place inside a bio-bubble of strict Covid-19 controls, with sealed accommodation and transport to venues in the Japanese capital.

Somchai is also concerned his boxers may be affected by fatigue after the long flight from Thailand to Japan.

The boxing competition will be a lottery for athletes, he added.

 

Thailand’s boxing team planning last-minute Olympic dash However, two Thai boxers were handed a morale booster before jetting off for the Games. Sudaporn has been accepted by the Royal Thai Navy, while Chatchai will be promoted to the rank of commissioned officer in the Army.

Published : July 22, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

Miyagi stadium welcomes Olympic spectators with restraints

Published : July 22, 2021

Tokyo 2020 opening ceremony director steps down over past comments on Holocaust

Published : July 22, 2021

Public Health Ministry declares Sinovac as effective as AstraZeneca

Published : July 22, 2021

Thailand launches 3-pronged mission for gold at Tokyo Olympics

Published : July 22, 2021

Latest News

Over 150 pro-democracy protesters arrested in Bangkok this month

Published : July 22, 2021

Miyagi stadium welcomes Olympic spectators with restraints

Published : July 22, 2021

SET rises 0.74% despite pressure from Covid, fund outflows

Published : July 22, 2021

33 dead, 8 missing in Chinas flood-hit Henan

Published : July 22, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.