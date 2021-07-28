Philippines 1st-ever Olympic gold medalist Diaz realizes dream with Chinese coach

It's been nearly a century since the Philippines won its first gold since its Olympic debut in Paris 1924.

"I'm happy for the Philippines. It's the people behind me who made it possible. It took a lot of hard work and collaboration with the team because I couldn't do it alone," Diaz said.

Gao, 64, who has coached multiple Chinese Olympic medalists, became Diaz's mentor in 2018 after retiring as a Chinese Bayi weightlifting team coach. His rich teaching experience turned out to be invaluable to Diaz, making a difference in her lifts and career.

Under the guidance of Gao, Diaz championed the women's weightlifting 53kg at the 2018 Asian Games and won bronze at the 2019 World Weightlifting Championships, raising the country's hopes that she could bring home the first Olympic gold in Tokyo.

"Coach Gao is really good, and he is strict with me. He is good for athletes because not every coach can understand how an athlete thinks and moves.He is really good at teaching me the techniques. He knows the basics of weightlifting and my personality quite well. It is different when you learn new things with him," said Diaz.