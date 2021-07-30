Thailand axes national football team manager Nishino after indifferent results

FA Thailand said its decision to end the contract with the former Japanese team manager was made because the Thai national team had failed to qualify for the World Cup and Asian Cup.
"The association will seek a new coach who has the knowledge and ability to help the Thai national football team prepare for the next competition," FA Thailand said.
Akira was hired in 2019 as the first Japanese coach to guide the Thai national football team.
Despite his success in guiding the Japanese national team to the round of 16 at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, the Thai team failed to make an impact at any competition under his stewardship.
Published : July 30, 2021
By : The Nation
Published : July 30, 2021
Published : July 30, 2021
Published : July 30, 2021
Published : July 30, 2021
Published : July 30, 2021
Published : July 30, 2021
Published : July 30, 2021
Published : July 30, 2021