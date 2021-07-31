Prajanchai Outlasts Sam-A To Capture ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Title

In the main event, Thai phenom Prajanchai PK.Saenchai Muaythaigym upset the legendary Sam-A Gaiyanghadao to claim the ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Title.
Prajanchai started the bout off strong, showcasing his trademark speed and power. A straight right hand down the middle sent Sam-A crashing to the canvas in the first round, scoring a knockdown for the ONE Super Series debutant.
Sam-A picked up the pace at the end of round three, as the two warriors traded combinations across the Circle. Rounds four and five were intense, as both men poured it on in the championship rounds. In the end, Prajanchai took home the victory by majority decision.
In the co-main event, former two-division ONE World Champion Aung La "The Burmese Python" N Sang authored a spectacular first-round knockout of top middleweight contender Leandro "Wolf" Ataides. After Ataides scored with an explosive takedown, Aung La worked back up to his feet, where he cornered his Brazilian adversary and unloaded a furious boxing combination. The final punch – a right hook – crumpled Ataides to the canvas, and the referee called a halt to the contest. It was a statement win for the Myanmar superstar after losing both of his World Title belts.
Pan-American Wrestling Champion Gustavo "El Gladiador" Balart routed ONE Warrior Series contract winner Ryuto "Dragon Boy" Sawada, pummeling his opponent across three grueling rounds. Balart utilized his elite grappling to control Sawada across the second and third frames, dominating at every juncture to score a unanimous decision.
Indian wrestling sensation Ritu "The Indian Tigress" Phogat returned to the winner's circle with an impressive performance against "MMA Sister" Lin Heqin. Phogat used her superior grappling skills to overpower Lin on the mat and pounded her out from various positions. All three judges scored the bout in favor of Phogat to win by unanimous decision, snapping Lin's 11-fight winning streak.
Jeremy "The Juggernaut" Pacatiw of Team Lakay was successful in his ONE Championship debut, dominating "The Ghost" Chen Rui across three rounds. Pacatiw used his movement to attack Chen with powerful right hands from range. Chen found his rhythm late in the third, but Pacatiw defended well. All three judges scored the bout in favor of Pacatiw to win by unanimous decision.
Seventeen-year-old Victoria "The Prodigy" Lee made quick work of "Little Sprouts" Wang Luping to win by first-round submission and move to 2-0 in ONE Championship. Lee was methodical in her approach, closing the distance and taking Wang to the ground with a slam. On the mat, "The Prodigy" transitioned into a mounted triangle, cranked on the arm, and forced the tap.
Official Results for ONE: BATTLEGROUND
ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Championship: Prajanchai defeats Sam-A via Majority Decision
Mixed Martial Arts - Catchweight (95.8 KG): Aung La N Sang defeats Leandro Ataides via Knockout at 3:45 of Round 1
Mixed Martial Arts - Strawweight: Gustavo Balart defeats Ryuto Sawada via Unanimous Decision
Mixed Martial Arts - Atomweight: Ritu Phogat defeats Lin Heqin via Unanimous Decision
Mixed Martial Arts - Bantamweight: Jeremy Pacatiw defeats Chen Rui via Unanimous Decision
Mixed Martial Arts - Atomweight: Victoria Lee defeats Wang Luping via Submission (Armbar) at 3:22 of Round 1
