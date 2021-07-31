Prajanchai Outlasts Sam-A To Capture ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Title

Sam-A picked up the pace at the end of round three, as the two warriors traded combinations across the Circle. Rounds four and five were intense, as both men poured it on in the championship rounds. In the end, Prajanchai took home the victory by majority decision.

In the co-main event, former two-division ONE World Champion Aung La "The Burmese Python" N Sang authored a spectacular first-round knockout of top middleweight contender Leandro "Wolf" Ataides. After Ataides scored with an explosive takedown, Aung La worked back up to his feet, where he cornered his Brazilian adversary and unloaded a furious boxing combination. The final punch – a right hook – crumpled Ataides to the canvas, and the referee called a halt to the contest. It was a statement win for the Myanmar superstar after losing both of his World Title belts.

Pan-American Wrestling Champion Gustavo "El Gladiador" Balart routed ONE Warrior Series contract winner Ryuto "Dragon Boy" Sawada, pummeling his opponent across three grueling rounds. Balart utilized his elite grappling to control Sawada across the second and third frames, dominating at every juncture to score a unanimous decision.

Indian wrestling sensation Ritu "The Indian Tigress" Phogat returned to the winner's circle with an impressive performance against "MMA Sister" Lin Heqin. Phogat used her superior grappling skills to overpower Lin on the mat and pounded her out from various positions. All three judges scored the bout in favor of Phogat to win by unanimous decision, snapping Lin's 11-fight winning streak.