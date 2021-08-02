Breastmilk the best protection for babies against infections during Covid-19: Unicef

To date, transmission of Covid-19 through breastmilk and breastfeeding has not been detected.

The World Health Organization (WHO) and Unicef recommend breastfeeding and applying skin-to-skin contact during feeding even if the mother is suspected or infected with Covid-19.

Mothers are also advised to wear a mask, wash their hands and disinfect surfaces regularly during breastfeeding to reduce the risk of transmission.

Evidence suggests that the benefits of breastmilk substantially outweigh the potential risks of transmission and that the antibodies found in breastmilk may help may fight against Covid-19 infection, if a baby is exposed, Unicef said.

“Breastfeeding is one of the best ways to ensure child health and survival, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Kyungsun Kim, Unicef Representative for Thailand.

“Breastmilk is a baby’s first vaccine with all the essential nutrients, antibodies, hormones and antioxidants that help boost their immune system and provide protection against many infections.”