Tuesday, August 10, 2021

life

Drinking green tea may help prevent Alzheimers disease: study

Chinese scientists have found that drinking green tea may help prevent Alzheimers disease, Science and Technology Daily reported Monday.

With population aging deepening, neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's disease, are showing rapid high incidence rates.

Scientists from Anhui Agricultural University and the University of Science and Technology of China have revealed that green tea could help reduce synaptic damage and improve learning and memory.

The study provides a theoretical basis for revealing the mechanism of preventing Alzheimer's disease by drinking tea and its further application.

The study was recently published in the journal Molecular Nutrition and Food Research. 

Published : August 10, 2021

By : xinhua

