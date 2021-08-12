WHO director predicts 100 million additional coronavirus cases worldwide

"At the current trajectory, we could pass 300 million cases early next year," he said during a media briefing. "But we can change that. We are all in this together, but the world is not acting like it."

The number of recorded covid-19 cases had reached 200 million last week, just six months after the world passed 100 million cases, Tedros noted, "and we know that the real number of cases is much higher."

At the briefing, WHO officials emphasized that more research was being done on treatment for covid-19 in an unprecedented multicountry trial called Solidarity Plus, which will look at the effectiveness of three new drugs in 52 countries.

Officials also said the spread of virulent variants such as delta would change assumptions about herd immunity and vaccination targets.

"There's no specific number or magic number that needs to be achieved. Its really related to how transmissible the virus is," said Katherine O'Brien, director of the WHO's immunization department.

"What's been happening with coronavirus . . . is that as variants are emerging and are more transmissible, it does mean that a higher fraction of people need to be vaccinated to likely achieve some level of herd immunity," O'Brien said.

With the delta variant continuing to drive up cases in the United States, some state and local officials weighed mask mandates as President Joe Biden met at the White House Wednesday with business leaders who have actively encouraged vaccinations among their workers.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, D, is expected Wednesday to put in place a statewide indoor mask mandate and to require vaccines for state employees, citing concerns over growing coronavirus cases due to the more transmissible delta variant.

The indoor mask mandate will make Oregon the third state - following Louisiana and Hawaii - to apply the measures to both vaccinated and unvaccinated people, as bans on mask and vaccine mandates play out in a number of Republican-run states such as Texas and Florida. Washington, D.C., also requires people to wear masks inside public places, regardless of vaccination status. Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, D, last month mandated that face coverings be worn indoors in public settings in counties with "substantial or high transmission."

"There are two keys to saving lives," Brown said in a statement. "Vaccination is the best way to protect yourself and your family against severe illness, hospitalization, and death. And, by wearing masks, all of us - vaccinated and unvaccinated - can help ensure that a hospital bed staffed by health professionals is available for our loved ones in their time of need."

Brown also said stricter measures would ensure the return of children to classrooms with "minimal disruptions in a few weeks" and avoid a repeat of the "darkest days of our winter surge."

Her decision comes as schools and political leaders battle over masks elsewhere. Florida's second-largest school system is now threatening legal action to challenge the ban on mask mandates by Gov. Ron DeSantis, R, and voted Tuesday to keep its own requirements in place for students and staff.