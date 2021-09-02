A hidden gem in Pattaya...

The Khon Mask Museum, nestled in Pattaya’s Nong Nooch Tropical Garden, does not just display a variety of Khon masks but also demonstrates how they are made.

Established in 2017, the museum now boasts 506 masks – 24 ancient ones, 108 related to Thai beliefs and 374 for characters of the Ramakien – Thailand’s version of the Indian epic, Ramayana.

Kampon Tansacha, president of the company that owns the garden, said the museum was built in line with his mother’s wishes to preserve Thailand’s national art.