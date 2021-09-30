Beijing Olympics will allow some in-person fans, but only from mainland China

The announcement also offered some details about Beijing Olympic organizers' plan to create a bubble that it called a "closed loop management." In this plan, anyone arriving at the Olympics - including athletes and coaches - will enter the bubble at the airport and be confined to a system of hotels, villages, training centers and competition venues fed by buses and trains dedicated only to the Olympics.

While no one will be able to leave the closed loop management, they will be allowed to move freely inside. Tokyo organizers had a looser bubble that permitted many non-athletes affiliated with the Games to travel openly around the city after being on-site for 14 days. Athletes, however, had strict limitations that kept them isolated from most other competitors and confined them to short stays in the Athletes Village. Beijing's plan appears to let them stay in the village and socialize as they would at any other Olympics - with the stipulation that they don't leave the bubble.

Everyone inside Beijing's closed loop management will be tested daily, the announcement said.