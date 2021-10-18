Bangkok’s art scene in the pandemic era

In an interview with the Nation Thailand, she talks about BACC’s future and the challenges it faced during the Covid-19 lockdowns.

The significance of BACC

When asked if the centre is still necessary for this digital era when art can be exhibited and sold online, Luckana said the centre’s main job is to educate people.

She explained that art pieces are collected and curated to communicate with visitors. Each piece, she said, is contemporary and reflects the current situation.

“It is still necessary to address important issues through an analogue platform,” she explained. “This is something that cannot be done online.”

Also, she said, apart from serving as a space for exhibitions, BACC also holds events, seminars and workshops to educate those interested in art.