UNICEF launches toolkits to help young people and parents to take care of their mental well-being

“The COVID-19 pandemic is affecting the mental health of a generation of young people in Thailand, leaving many feeling afraid, lonely and worried about their future and their loved ones,” said Kyungsun Kim, UNICEF Representative for Thailand. “We hope young people and their caregivers can use our Every Day is Mind Day toolkits to learn about things they can do every day to look after themselves and, when they feel ready, to start having conversations with each other about mental health. The more we all talk about it, the less stigma there will be about sharing our feelings and challenges.”

The toolkits, designed in two versions for young people and caregivers, are available for download in Thai and English on the UNICEF Thailand website. UNICEF is encouraging young people, caregivers and education practitioners to download the toolkits and share them with their friends and networks.

Celebrities including Palitchoke “Peck” Ayanaputra, Sirinya “Cindy” Winsiri, Kitsakorn “TongTong the Star” Kanogtorn, Suppasit “Mew” Jongcheveevat and newly crowned Miss Universe Thailand Anchilee Scott-Kemmis are also participating in the 7-day challenge on Instagram by sharing their everyday emotions with Every Day is Mind Day filters to kickstart conversations on mental well-being and promote access to mental health resources and services.

New UNICEF data in the State of the World’s Children report shows that at least 1 in 7 children around the world have been directly affected by lockdowns and warns that they could suffer from the impact of COVID-19 on their mental well-being for years to come. Even before the pandemic, an estimated 1 in 7 adolescents aged 10-19 were living with a diagnosed mental disorder globally.