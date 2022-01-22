Buriram Marathon kicks off global running calendar

This will be the second time in six editions that the Buriram marathon is held under cooler night-time conditions.

Runners will be released in waves to reduce crowding and must be fully vaccinated with negative antigen tests in line with Covid Free Setting measures.

Athletes can run without masks but will have to don a face covering at the finish line.

Marathon competitors will have a meal at the training ground while runners in other distances will eat at Chang Arena, where Buriram specialities including meatballs will be served.