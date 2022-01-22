Thu, January 27, 2022

life

Buriram Marathon kicks off global running calendar

Thailand kicks off the global marathon calendar today (Saturday) with the Buriram Marathon 2022.

The starting gun will sound at 6.30pm in the Northeast province, launching athletes on a 26.2-mile (42.195km) night race from the Chang International Circuit to the Chang Arena.

This will be the second time in six editions that the Buriram marathon is held under cooler night-time conditions.

Runners will be released in waves to reduce crowding and must be fully vaccinated with negative antigen tests in line with Covid Free Setting measures.

Athletes can run without masks but will have to don a face covering at the finish line.

Marathon competitors will have a meal at the training ground while runners in other distances will eat at Chang Arena, where Buriram specialities including meatballs will be served.

 

The full marathon caps a day of running action including a 21.1km half marathon, 10km mini-marathon and 4.554km fun run.

Spectators will line the route to cheer on the athletes.

Around 80 per cent of people in Buriram have been vaccinated, according to authorities.

 

Published : January 22, 2022

By : THE NATION

