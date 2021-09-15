Buri Ram street pork ball fest set to hit the road as Lisa says she’d love some

Lalisa “Lisa” Manoban is a member of famous South Korean girl group Blackpink.

During an appearance on the Woody Show on Saturday, she mentioned that she wanted to eat pork balls at the festival in Buriram, which is her hometown.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), Buri Ram office, subsequently confirmed that Lisa’s interview came just in time, as TAT was indeed preparing for the festival.

Buri Ram holds the street pork ball festival every year in July, but it was postponed to September this year. More than 100 shops have so far signed up to join the festival.