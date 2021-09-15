Buri Ram street pork ball fest set to hit the road as Lisa says she’d love some

Lalisa “Lisa” Manoban is a member of famous South Korean girl group Blackpink.
During an appearance on the Woody Show on Saturday, she mentioned that she wanted to eat pork balls at the festival in Buriram, which is her hometown.
The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), Buri Ram office, subsequently confirmed that Lisa’s interview came just in time, as TAT was indeed preparing for the festival.
Buri Ram holds the street pork ball festival every year in July, but it was postponed to September this year. More than 100 shops have so far signed up to join the festival.
It will take place at Buri Ram train station in this “new normal” situation, in which visitors will have to take away whatever food they order.
Lisa is the only Thai member of Blackpink, and the new song is her first solo venture, much to the delight of her fans.
Her music video “Lalisa”, which was released on Friday, has drawn more than 141 million views so far.
Apart from the entertaining song in rich K-pop style, Lalisa incorporates numerous Thai elements that have surprised and impressed Thai and international audiences alike, such as Thai-language signs, costumes and even an iconic background location.
Published : September 15, 2021
