Leicester City to erect statue of Vichai at King Power Stadium

The club said the project is a commitment made by Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, Vichai’s son, in the days following his father’s death in a helicopter crash at the stadium in 2018.
The statue will be “an eternal tribute to the most influential figure in Leicester City’s 138-year history”, said the club.
“Vichai was Leicester City chairman from 2010, overseeing the club’s return to the top flight of English football. Under his leadership, the Foxes shocked the world in 2016 – defying pre-season odds of 5,000/1 to become Premier League champions in one of the greatest sporting achievements of all time,” said the club’s announcement.
Leicester City chief executive, Susan Whelan, said: “We are very pleased to be sharing this news with our supporters, with the city of Leicester and with football fans all over the world, whose kindness in the wake of Khun Vichai’s passing demonstrated what an inspiration he was to so many people.
“Khun Vichai’s contribution to this club and this city – his vision, his generosity and his belief in people – are immortalised in the memory of every person touched by our story. The statue will be a place for people to remember, to celebrate his life and to share those stories for generations to come.
“He helped the club scale the heights of the game, including an unforgettable run to the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League in 2017, all while building a long-term vision that was to become his legacy.
“That vision was underpinned by a bond forged with Leicester’s supporters and communities, who were regular beneficiaries of Khun Vichai’s celebrated generosity. While better facilities, gifts and free beer improved the matchday experience for fans, personal donations of over £4 million [Bt175 million] to causes including children’s health services and local charities improved the lives of countless people in Leicester,” said the announcement.
Vichai’s statue will be positioned in the north-west corner of the King Power Stadium in Leicester, England, welcoming supporters approaching the stadium from its primary pedestrian routes along Raw Dykes Road. On-site works are expected to commence imminently.
Published : February 18, 2022
