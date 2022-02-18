Leicester City to erect statue of Vichai at King Power Stadium

The club said the project is a commitment made by Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, Vichai’s son, in the days following his father’s death in a helicopter crash at the stadium in 2018.

The statue will be “an eternal tribute to the most influential figure in Leicester City’s 138-year history”, said the club.

“Vichai was Leicester City chairman from 2010, overseeing the club’s return to the top flight of English football. Under his leadership, the Foxes shocked the world in 2016 – defying pre-season odds of 5,000/1 to become Premier League champions in one of the greatest sporting achievements of all time,” said the club’s announcement.

Leicester City chief executive, Susan Whelan, said: “We are very pleased to be sharing this news with our supporters, with the city of Leicester and with football fans all over the world, whose kindness in the wake of Khun Vichai’s passing demonstrated what an inspiration he was to so many people.