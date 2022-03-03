Abramovich puts Chelsea up for sale, hopes to get offers by Friday

Abramovich has owned Chelsea since 2003 and is reportedly looking to sell the club for at least US$2.5 billion (THB81.4 billion).

He made it clear that he would not ask for any loans to be repaid.

Abramovich also instructed the Chelsea team to set up a charitable foundation in which all net proceeds would be donated for the benefit of victims of the war in Ukraine.

He has reportedly met with Raine Group, a New York advisory firm, in recent days to find a new owner. He has set a deadline of Friday to get offers from anyone interested.