Premier League back on Chinese TV after boycott over Ukraine support



China has declined to condemn the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, its ally.

There was no show of solidarity during Thursday’s matches, offering Chinese viewers hope that the £120-million deal to broadcast the Premier League for the next four years in China can be salvaged.

However, Premier League clubs have so far pledged £1 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine and may use future match-rounds to show support, which could lead to a further backlash from China and jeopardise the TV deal.

Clubs will be free to continue showing solidarity with Ukraine but there will be no coordinated approach such as a minute's applause or players wearing armbands in the colours of Ukraine’s flag.