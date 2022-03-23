Covid strategies must change as situation shifts: Dr Yong

Previously, the government tried to prevent Covid-19 by locking down cities and reducing travelling, he wrote. Now everyone knows it is impossible to prevent Covid-19 completely as it is spreading more easily, with the number of patients soaring.

Most patients have no or mild symptoms and only a small number experience severe symptoms or death, Yong wrote.

According to the total number of patients verified via RT-PCR and ATK tests, there are only one or two deaths per thousand. Most are elders, people with underlying diseases, and unvaccinated, Yong went on to write.

Most patients have immunity from infection or have been already vaccinated so they will have no or mild symptoms when they are infected, he said.