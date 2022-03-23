Sat, March 26, 2022

life

Covid strategies must change as situation shifts: Dr Yong

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Covid strategies must change as sit...

Leading virologist Dr Yong Poovorawan said on Wednesday that Covid strategies must change according to the situation.

Yong took to Facebook to say that Covid-19 has changed in the past two years as its severity decreases.

Previously, the government tried to prevent Covid-19 by locking down cities and reducing travelling, he wrote. Now everyone knows it is impossible to prevent Covid-19 completely as it is spreading more easily, with the number of patients soaring.

Most patients have no or mild symptoms and only a small number experience severe symptoms or death, Yong wrote.

According to the total number of patients verified via RT-PCR and ATK tests, there are only one or two deaths per thousand. Most are elders, people with underlying diseases, and unvaccinated, Yong went on to write.

Most patients have immunity from infection or have been already vaccinated so they will have no or mild symptoms when they are infected, he said.

Yong reiterated that people must adapt to living with the virus. Deaths must be as few as possible even if patients are in the vulnerable groups, while elders should be protected, he advised.

Related News

Published : March 23, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Thavorn Wiratchan won "Thai Senior Alpine Open"

Published : Mar 25, 2022

Korean culture on full display as Thai-Korean pair get married traditional style

Published : Mar 25, 2022

Thai-Korean couple get married Korean style in Bangkok

Published : Mar 25, 2022

Teddy Sheringham lands in Bangkok with advice for Man Utd ­– get Pochettino

Published : Mar 25, 2022

Latest News

More EV options at the 43rd Bangkok International Motor Show

Published : Mar 25, 2022

Govt cushion for rising cost of living ‘not enough’, survey finds

Published : Mar 25, 2022

Thailand’s GDP growth forecast slashed due to fallout of war

Published : Mar 25, 2022

Thavorn Wiratchan won "Thai Senior Alpine Open"

Published : Mar 25, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.