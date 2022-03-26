Sun, April 03, 2022

life

Two Eagles Propel Chanettee to Share Clubhouse Lead with Arpichaya at Rain-Delayed

Big-hitting Chanettee Wannasaen crafted two eagles to share the clubhouse lead with overnight leader Arpichaya Yubol during the second round of the Bt3 million Thailand Mixed hosted by TrustGolf which was halted due to bad light at the Southern Hills and Country Club in Hat Yai, Songkhla on Friday.

A month after winning the last Thailand Mixed series in February, the 17-year-old benefitted from two eagles on the 12th and 16th holes and five birdies against a lone bogey on the 10th for a second round 64. She and the inaugural Thailand Mixed champion Arpichaya were leading at 12 under-par-132 as play was halted due to poor visibility. 

Chanettee became the second female winner on the Thailand Mixed after Arpichaya following a three-shot victory over Pavarisa Yoktuan at the Spring Field Royal Club. She now surges into contention again in the second circuit, one of the three Thailand Mixed series which will select top two players on the 2022 TrustGolf Tour Order of Merits to compete in the July’s TrustGolf Women’s Scottish Open at the Dundonald Links in Ayrshire, Scotland. 

“I hit close to the pins to create a lot of birdie chances. Although I made some mistakes, I compensated that with two eagles,” said the talented teenager from Chiang Mai.

“About the game plan for the weekend, I need to produce great tee shots at the back nine which is easier than the front,” added Chanettee who also won her second straight National Qualifiers for a slot into the Thailand LPGA event in February.

Lightening warning and heavy rain suspended play for 70 minutes in the afternoon, forcing play to proceed behind schedule. Several players have to resume their actions on Saturday morning in hope to make the cut which is currently projected at four over-par-148.

However, the 2018 Thailand LPGA Tour Order of Merits’ winner Arpichaya was done with her round. She shot five birdies against a bogey on the seventh hole to finish with a 68, emerging as one of the contenders this week after winning the first Thailand Mixed last year in Hua Hin.

“I was a bit excited after an incredible first round (she hit a 64). Too bad I didn’t hit birdies on par 5 holes. The rain interruption also broke my momentum,” said the 19-year-old Arpichaya.
“I have to be more concentrated in the next rounds. I have to be really careful when it comes to distance calculation,” she added. 

Pavarisa, runner-up in the first circuit and Wichayanon Chothirunrungrueng, the 2018 Thai PGA Tour No 1, sat four shots off the pace at tied third after both hit a 68 and a total 8 under-par-136. 
Two-time champion Prom Meesawat and former national player Kultida Pramphun, each with a second 67, came at shared sixth on 138. 

