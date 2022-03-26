Two Eagles Propel Chanettee to Share Clubhouse Lead with Arpichaya at Rain-Delayed

Chanettee became the second female winner on the Thailand Mixed after Arpichaya following a three-shot victory over Pavarisa Yoktuan at the Spring Field Royal Club. She now surges into contention again in the second circuit, one of the three Thailand Mixed series which will select top two players on the 2022 TrustGolf Tour Order of Merits to compete in the July’s TrustGolf Women’s Scottish Open at the Dundonald Links in Ayrshire, Scotland.

“I hit close to the pins to create a lot of birdie chances. Although I made some mistakes, I compensated that with two eagles,” said the talented teenager from Chiang Mai.

“About the game plan for the weekend, I need to produce great tee shots at the back nine which is easier than the front,” added Chanettee who also won her second straight National Qualifiers for a slot into the Thailand LPGA event in February.



