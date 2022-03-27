Angela Lee Submits Stamp Fairtex in Round Two to Retain ONE Women’s Atomweight World Title

South Korean-Japanese mixed martial arts icon Yoshihiro “Sexyama” Akiyama put forth a vintage performance, finishing #3-ranked lightweight contender and former ONE Lightweight World Champion Shinya Aoki to win via technical knockout. Aoki went to work in the first round, closing the distance and taking Akiyama’s back. He threatened with his signature face crank for most of the opening five minutes, but Akiyama was able to survive. In the second stanza, “Sexyama” landed a plethora of shots and pummeled Aoki into the Circle Wall. The referee called a halt to the contest as Aoki was unable to intelligently defend himself from the onslaught.

Grand Finale

MMA - Atomweight: Angela Lee def. Stamp Fairtex via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:50 of round two

Special Rules Super-Fight - Flyweight: Demetrious Johnson def. Rodtang Jitmuangnon via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:13 of round two

MMA - Flyweight: Adriano Moraes def. Yuya Wakamatsu via submission (guillotine choke) at 3:58 of round three

MMA - Lightweight: Yoshihiro Akiyama def. Shinya Aoki via TKO at 1:50 of round two

Muay Thai - Lightweight: Eduard Folayang def. John Wayne Parr via unanimous decision

Kickboxing - Featherweight: Superbon Singha Mawynn def. Marat Grigorian via unanimous decision

Part II

Muay Thai - Bantamweight: Nong-O Gaiyanghadao def. Felipe Lobo via knockout at 2:15 of round three

Kickboxing - Bantamweight: Hiroki Akimoto def. Capitan Petchyindee via unanimous decision

Mixed Martial Arts - Atomweight: Ham Seo Hee def. Denice Zamboanga via unanimous decision

Mixed Martial Arts - Atomweight: Jihin Radzuan def. Itsuki Hirata via split decision

Mixed Martial Arts - Featherweight: Tang Kai def. Kim Jae Woong via knockout at 2:07 of round one

Part I

Kickboxing - Featherweight: Chingiz Allazov def. Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong via unanimous decision

Submission Grappling - Middleweight: Reinier de Ridder versus Andre Galvao ends in a draw

Muay Thai - Lightweight: Sinsamut Klinmee def. Nieky Holzken via knockout at 1:39 of round two

MMA - Strawweight: Jeremy Miado def. Lito Adiwang via TKO at 2:56 of round two

MMA - Bantamweight: Stephen Loman def. Shoko Sato via unanimous decision

MMA - Featherweight: Amir Khan def. Ryogo Takahashi via split decision

MMA - Heavyweight: Kang Ji Won def. Paul Elliott via knockout at 0:58 of round one

Submission Grappling - Atomweight: Mei Yamaguchi versus Danielle Kelly ends in a draw

MMA - Strawweight: Senzo Ikeda def. Ryuto Sawada via TKO at 3:09 of round two



Former ONE Lightweight World Champion Eduard Folayang survived a hellish third round from John Wayne Parr in the Australian legend’s last Muay Thai fight before retiring from the sport. The Filipino superstar started off with his wushu strikes, battering Parr across the Circle with relentless forward pressure. Parr tried his best to defend against Folayang’s trademark spinning attacks, but it was clear “The Gunslinger” was a step behind. In the third round, however, Parr hurt Folayang and went on the offensive, forcing “Landslide” on the back foot. Both men made it to the final bell, and Parr left his gloves on the canvas in an emotional send-off.

ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion Superbon Singha Mawynn made a successful defense of his belt, overwhelming #1-ranked contender Marat Grigorian across five rounds. Behind intelligent use of the teep to keep distance, a torrent of left body kicks, and well-placed step-through knees in close quarters, the Thai dominated Grigorian from beginning to end to score a unanimous decision victory. Despite knocking him out in their previous encounter, Grigorian simply had no answer for Superbon’s accurate strikes and flawless timing.

The legendary Nong-O Gaiyanghadao retained his ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title, stopping Felipe Lobo with a thunderous uppercut in the third round. Lobo was game and tried his best to match Nong-O’s pace from the get-go, but the Thai warrior was too precise and calculated with his offense. The reigning king showcased his composure from start to end, picking his shots from the outside while throwing feints that froze Lobo in his tracks. In the third round, he caught Lobo coming in with a punch to the chin that instantly ended the match.

Second-ranked bantamweight kickboxing contender Hiroki Akimoto scored an upset victory over Capitan Petchyindee to capture the ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Championship. Akimoto was aggressive from the opening bell, bringing the heat to his opponent with fiery combinations. Capitan tried to hold on, but he received two yellow cards for excessive clinching in the third round. He was then docked a point in the fifth and final stanza for the same infraction. Akimoto seized the moment, unloading a barrage of strikes until the final bell. After five rounds of action, all three judges scored the bout in favor of the Japanese challenger to win by unanimous decision.

n the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Championship Final, fourth-ranked Chingiz Allazov stifled third-ranked Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, winning by unanimous decision after three grueling rounds. In the first frame, Allazov came out firing with accurate combinations, while Sitthichai struggled to find his rhythm. The Thai star picked up the pace in the second stanza, but Allazov answered back furiously. The final round was close, but the Azerbaijani-Belarusian’s boxing gave him a slight edge. With the tournament victory, he is now set to challenge Superbon for the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Title.



Two-division ONE World Champion Reinier de Ridder and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu legend Andre Galvao battled to a draw after 12 minutes of intense submission grappling action. De Ridder was aggressive to start, and Galvao appeared to have difficulty dealing with the Dutch athlete’s size and length. Even though the Brazilian was able to gain top position in the final few minutes, he couldn’t complete the submission finish as time expired.

US$50,000 performance bonus winners: Angela Lee, Yoshihiro Akiyama, Hiroki Akimoto, Tang Kai, Sinsamut Klinmee, Kang Ji Won, Danielle Kelly