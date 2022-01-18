ONE Championship Disbands Competition Committee, Moving Away from Official Fight Reviews

Many experts who had watched the fight had Vandaryeva winning the contest, but it was ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong himself who voiced his opinion the loudest.

“Ekaterina easily won that fight, it was not even close,” Chatri told reporters in a post-event interview. “I just don’t know what the judges were seeing, what they were judging. She was one punch, one kick away from finishing Supergirl.

“I was super impressed. I just don’t see how she lost that fight, but I’m not a judge. We try to work with the best judges, but I know Muay Thai, and Ekaterina won that fight.”

Supremely confident of Vandaryeva’s victory, Sityodtong even awarded her with one of three US $50,000 bonuses given out on the night -- the other two going to Saygid Izagakhmaev and Senzo Ikeda. The bonuses were given to fighters for their “gameness” and “exemplary performance.”

Sityodtong also said that an immediate rematch between the two was necessary, which both sides verbally agreed to.

For her part, Supergirl addressed the issue on her official Instagram account with a message to her fans:

“I got the W last night but the performance was so bad for me,” she wrote. “Due to covid and school stuff i haven’t fought for 1 year and 4 months till last night. It wasn’t my best performance but I did try my best at that time and keep forward for the whole fight. And I’m truly sorry that the results by the judges made you guys not happy with that. I fought and let the judges did their job. That’s out of my control. Sorry about that again. And congratulations to my opponent who won the bonus last night. You’re the best!”