Teen Star Supergirl Primed For Vandaryeva

Supergirl is no stranger to the ONE Circle. She made her debut at ONE: A New Breed II and scorched Milagros Lopez with a right hand just 60 seconds into the bout for the knockout victory.



Despite looking in top form, Supergirl admits she wasn’t entirely in control of the bout.



“I was so nervous in that fight. I didn’t really do what I thought [I should’ve],” Supergirl said.



“Everything happened from muscle memory. Like when I grabbed her leg and punched her, I didn’t plan to do that. It happened automatically because once you’re punched, you punch back.”



“When I won, I felt like it went so fast. I was so nervous, and it ended in just one minute. I didn’t even put my all in yet.”



Now that the Professional Boxing Association Thailand champion has gotten her first ONE matchup out of the way, she’ll be more comfortable in the Circle against Vandaryeva next Friday.



In fact, the high schooler sent a stern warning to her upcoming opponent.



“I might be young,” Supergirl said, “but my punches are not to be fooled around with.”

