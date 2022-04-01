Tue, April 05, 2022

life

Tickets for Man Utd v Liverpool in Bangkok on sale from Saturday

Liverpool and Manchester United have confirmed they will play a friendly in Bangkok as part of their pre-season Asian summer tour in July, with tickets going on sale tomorrow.

The Premier League teams will vie for the Bangkok Century Cup at Rajamangala Stadium on July 12.

The event is forecast to generate up to 6 billion baht for the Thai economy, organiser Fresh Air Festival (FAF) said at Thursday’s press conference. The match will also be broadcast live in around 100 countries.

Manchester Utd and Liverpool greats Andy Cole and Phil Babb represented their teams at the press conference, held at Siam Paragon in Bangkok.

“United have phenomenal support from our fans in Thailand and we can’t wait to return to play for them again this summer. Our last visit was in 2013, where we received a wonderful welcome and I am sure the same will happen again when we play in July,” said Cole.

“Manchester United vs Liverpool is always a must-see fixture, whether a friendly game or not. It was a match I always looked forward to playing in, and with both clubs having great support in Thailand I am sure it will be an entertaining match and a great atmosphere for our fans,” added the former striker, who won eight major trophies in his six years at Manchester Utd including the treble of Premier League, FA Cup and UEFA Champions League in 1999.

Former Liverpool defender, Phil Babb, said: “I remember as a player how vital pre-season was, and it’s no different for teams today. This is when you start putting down markers for the season ahead, it’s such an important time.”

“And what a fantastic place here in Bangkok to kick off our pre-season for 2022/23. We all know how passionate our fans are in Thailand and we’re all really excited to see Liverpool go head-to-head with our historic rivals Manchester United. This promises to be a fantastic footballing occasion.”

The pitch and other features at the 59,000-seater Rajamangala Stadium will be upgraded to meet international standards, FAF CEO Vinij Lertratanachai told press.

Temporary seating and VIP hospitality lounges will be added on the running track in a bid to create the intense atmosphere of the Premier League. Meanwhile spectators will be required to wear masks as per Covid-19 regulations.

Tickets priced from 5,000 to 25,000 baht will be available at Thai Ticket Major counters or www.thaiticketmajor.com from Saturday (April 2) at 10am Thai time.

 

Published : April 01, 2022

By : THE NATION

