Tickets for Man Utd v Liverpool in Bangkok on sale from Saturday

The event is forecast to generate up to 6 billion baht for the Thai economy, organiser Fresh Air Festival (FAF) said at Thursday’s press conference. The match will also be broadcast live in around 100 countries.

Manchester Utd and Liverpool greats Andy Cole and Phil Babb represented their teams at the press conference, held at Siam Paragon in Bangkok.

“United have phenomenal support from our fans in Thailand and we can’t wait to return to play for them again this summer. Our last visit was in 2013, where we received a wonderful welcome and I am sure the same will happen again when we play in July,” said Cole.

“Manchester United vs Liverpool is always a must-see fixture, whether a friendly game or not. It was a match I always looked forward to playing in, and with both clubs having great support in Thailand I am sure it will be an entertaining match and a great atmosphere for our fans,” added the former striker, who won eight major trophies in his six years at Manchester Utd including the treble of Premier League, FA Cup and UEFA Champions League in 1999.