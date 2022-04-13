Bayern season can't be success after Champions League exit-Nagelsmann

Bayern are nine points clear of second-placed Borussia Dortmund atop the Bundesliga with five matches remaining.

"We are out of the German Cup, out of the Champions League. I don't think this is good enough for Bayern. We had the semi-finals as our minimum goal and we failed to achieve it," Nagelsmann said. "It counts as one of my top three defeats."

The Bavarians had lost the first leg in Spain 1-0 last week when they were lucky not to concede more.

On Tuesday, however, they dominated the game but failed to add to Robert Lewandowski's 52nd minute srike.



