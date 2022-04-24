Wed, April 27, 2022

life

Bayern Munich win 10th straight league title after beating Dortmund

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Bayern Munich win 10th straight lea...

Bayern Munich beat Borussia Dortmund 3-1 on Saturday (April 23) to secure their 10th straight Bundesliga title with three games left to play in the season.

First-half goals from Serge Gnabry and Robert Lewandowski put the hosts 2-0 up before Emre Can cut the deficit with a 52nd-minute penalty. Jamal Musiala got Bayern's third goal seven minutes from the end.

Bayern, 12 points clear of second-placed Dortmund, have now won 31 Bundesliga titles since the introduction of the top division in 1963, and 32 German league crowns in all.

Bayern was desperate to seal the title -- their only silverware of the season -- in the league's big game in front of a 75,000-strong home crowd to make up for their Champions League quarter-final shock exit to Villarreal earlier this month.

They took their first chance through Gnabry, who controlled the ball at the edge of the box with one touch and released a fierce volley past keeper Marwin Hitz, left frozen on the spot.

Gnabry put the ball in the net again at the half-hour mark but his effort was ruled offside. League top scorer Lewandowski did better in the 34th when Gnabry gained possession and Thomas Mueller, who became the first player to win 11 Bundesliga titles, fed the Pole who slotted in through the legs of Hitz for his 33rd league goal.

Lewandowski, whose future at the club is in doubt with a contract extension past his current 2023 deal still to be finalised, is on track to win Bundesliga's top scorer for a fifth straight time and seventh overall.

Dortmund was awarded a penalty at the start of the second half when Marco Reus was felled by Joshua Kimmich and Can convert it. The visitors kept up the pressure but failed to score again despite efforts from Reus and Erling Haaland.

Instead, it was Bayern who scored through substitute Musiala to make sure of the title as coach Julian Nagelsmann celebrated his first league crown.

Dortmund is on 63 points with third-placed Bayer Leverkusen on 55.

Man Utd top-four hopes unrealistic, says Rangnick

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Two-Time Champ Chanettee Joins "Culture holds the inspiration power"

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Rising star equestrian Suphajit “Patty” Vuntanadit finishes 3rd in the CDI2* to qualify for 2022 Asian Games

Published : Apr 27, 2022

AstraZeneca, mRNA vaccines equally effective in preventing serious Covid-19 outcomes

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Thai national kit for SEA Games ready

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Published : April 24, 2022

By : Reuters

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Principal summer sale starts now until April 29

Published : Apr 27, 2022

BJC Big C Foundation, Swiss Embassy support education of Lahu hill tribe children

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Man Utd top-four hopes unrealistic, says Rangnick

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Two-Time Champ Chanettee Joins "Culture holds the inspiration power"

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.