Bayern Munich win 10th straight league title after beating Dortmund

Bayern was desperate to seal the title -- their only silverware of the season -- in the league's big game in front of a 75,000-strong home crowd to make up for their Champions League quarter-final shock exit to Villarreal earlier this month.

They took their first chance through Gnabry, who controlled the ball at the edge of the box with one touch and released a fierce volley past keeper Marwin Hitz, left frozen on the spot.

Gnabry put the ball in the net again at the half-hour mark but his effort was ruled offside. League top scorer Lewandowski did better in the 34th when Gnabry gained possession and Thomas Mueller, who became the first player to win 11 Bundesliga titles, fed the Pole who slotted in through the legs of Hitz for his 33rd league goal.