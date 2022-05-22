Snooker legend James Wattana claims SEA Games gold for Thailand

Kok Leong, 27, drew first blood in the best-of-seven-frames showdown, winning the opener 75-24.

Wattana won the next 88-34 to level the match but the hot-potting Malaysian edged ahead by clinching the third frame 70-25.

However, 2-1 was as good as it got for Kok Leong as the Thai cue-master found another gear and began schooling the young upstart.

Wattana took the next three frames 65-48, 83-33 and 67-42 to grab the gold medal.