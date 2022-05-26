Maradona tribute plane unveiled in Argentina

The Tango D10S – a 12-seater financed by an Argentine fintech company - is designed as a flying museum in tribute to the former World Cup winner, who died of a heart attack in November 2020.
It features a picture of Maradona kissing the World Cup trophy on the fuselage, while his face is also on the tail.
The wings feature both of his goals from Argentina's 2-1 victory over England in the 1986 World Cup quarter-final: the 'Hand of God' goal on the left-wing and the winner, a goal widely regarded as the greatest of all time, on the right.
“I know that the airplane will be traveling through Argentina before going to Qatar, that is what we know. Obviously, this is not just any airplane for us, especially for the fans, it seems it will be a very good experience.” DAUGHTER OF DIEGO MARADONA, DALMA MARADONA Said.
“This transcends everything and goes beyond what you can imagine and say, how far can a fan go? Well, as far as a plane goes, it’s beautiful.”
The plan is to fly the plane around Argentina and eventually fly to Qatar for the World Cup in November.
“I think it's a brilliant idea, it's a very comfortable airplane decorated with the image of the best player in the world, in history and a friend. We came here three months ago to see it and promote it and the truth is it fills us with pride, and that it bears Diego's face is the best for us." FORMER ARGENTINEAN NATIONAL SQUAD MANAGER, SERGIO “CHECHO” BATISTA Said.
Fans will be able to board the aircraft and leave a message for Maradona in the cockpit, 'interact' with the late player through artificial intelligence and see memorabilia from him and other players from the 1986 team.
It will also be available for private hire before being auctioned for charity.
Published : May 26, 2022
By : Reuters
