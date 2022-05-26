Maradona tribute plane unveiled in Argentina

It features a picture of Maradona kissing the World Cup trophy on the fuselage, while his face is also on the tail.

The wings feature both of his goals from Argentina's 2-1 victory over England in the 1986 World Cup quarter-final: the 'Hand of God' goal on the left-wing and the winner, a goal widely regarded as the greatest of all time, on the right.

“I know that the airplane will be traveling through Argentina before going to Qatar, that is what we know. Obviously, this is not just any airplane for us, especially for the fans, it seems it will be a very good experience.” DAUGHTER OF DIEGO MARADONA, DALMA MARADONA Said.

“This transcends everything and goes beyond what you can imagine and say, how far can a fan go? Well, as far as a plane goes, it’s beautiful.”