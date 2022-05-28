Thu, June 02, 2022

life

How monkeypox spreads and what you can do to prevent it

A leading Thai virologist has shed light on how monkeypox can spread and how people can protect themselves.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, Dr Yong Poovorawan said that outside Africa, the disease was originally transmitted from animals to humans, especially from pet rodents like the Gambian pouched rat and Prairie dogs.

This time, however, there is no indication that monkeypox was transmitted by animals. However, he said, there is no need to worry because it can only be contracted through close contact with an infected person. Monkeypox does not spread as easily as Covid-19, so the spreading is limited to small areas.

He said in the past, people were inoculated against the virus, and if they did get infected after inoculation, they developed very few blisters.

Meanwhile, he said, the Jynneos vaccine (or Imvamune or Imvanex in Europe) can be used to provide immunity against the virus. However, he added, the inoculation is only advised for people who come in contact with infected persons.

Published : May 28, 2022

By : THE NATION

