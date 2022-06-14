Sun, June 26, 2022

life

First Thai WPGA Event to Tee Off at the Phoenix Gold Next Week

The opening circuit of the SAT-TWT Open Road to World Ranking which offers a total prize money of Bt2.5 million will tee off between June 22-24 at the Phoenix Gold Golf and Country Club in Pattaya, Chonburi.

Thai Women’s Professional Golf Association (Thai WPGA) president Chanya Sawangchit announced during the press conference on Tuesday that a total of eight SAT-TWT Open series with an overall prize money of Bt20 million will be staged throughout the entire 2022 season.

“I’m confident that women’s golfers have the ability to compete with players from around the world as long as they can develop their skills systematically and have tournament to play continuously,” said Chanya during the presser attended by Lieutenant General Doctor Peerapong Manakit, Senior Advisor of the Thai WPGA, and Nittaya Kerdjuntuk, Director of the Office of the Professional Sports Committee.

“Our goal is to turn the Thai Women Tour to become a Rolex World Ranking tour. While Thailand already has local world ranking tour for the men, we have yet to have such privilege for a local women’s tour. Due to our experience in holding world ranking tournaments before, we believe we can have our tour sanctioned by the Rolex World Ranking body in the near future,” Chanya added.

Nittaya said that: “On behalf of the public sector which supports women’s golf tournaments, we are glad to be part of the thrust that helps develop professional sports in Thailand. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the organisers, sponsors and the media for playing significant roles and show support in the organizing of this event. ”

Lieutenant General Doctor Peerapong said that: “Presently, it’s widely known that golf is one of the sports that gain reputation and huge revenues for the country. Moreover, Thai golfers have proved that they have the potentials to compete on the global stage which inspires and motivates youngsters to pursue a career in golf and follow their predecessors. The Thai WPGA Tour aims at developing our tournaments to meet the global standard, gain recognition and feature world ranking points eventually.”

The SAT-TWT Open Road to World Ranking, the first of all eight circuits in 2022, will be competed in a three-day stroke-play format with a total of 54 holes (18 holes each day). The field acceptance will not exceed 132 players with only top 60 and ties, after 36 holes, proceeding to the final round. The winner will receive the top prize money of Bt367,500.

The SAT-TWT Open Road to World Ranking is sponsored by the Sports Authority of Thailand, National Sports Development Fund, Siam Commercial Bank, P Overseas Steal (Public Company Limited) and Phoenix Gold Golf and Country Club in Pattaya.

 

Published : June 14, 2022

By : THE NATION

