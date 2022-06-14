First Thai WPGA Event to Tee Off at the Phoenix Gold Next Week

Nittaya said that: “On behalf of the public sector which supports women’s golf tournaments, we are glad to be part of the thrust that helps develop professional sports in Thailand. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the organisers, sponsors and the media for playing significant roles and show support in the organizing of this event. ”

Lieutenant General Doctor Peerapong said that: “Presently, it’s widely known that golf is one of the sports that gain reputation and huge revenues for the country. Moreover, Thai golfers have proved that they have the potentials to compete on the global stage which inspires and motivates youngsters to pursue a career in golf and follow their predecessors. The Thai WPGA Tour aims at developing our tournaments to meet the global standard, gain recognition and feature world ranking points eventually.”

The SAT-TWT Open Road to World Ranking, the first of all eight circuits in 2022, will be competed in a three-day stroke-play format with a total of 54 holes (18 holes each day). The field acceptance will not exceed 132 players with only top 60 and ties, after 36 holes, proceeding to the final round. The winner will receive the top prize money of Bt367,500.

The SAT-TWT Open Road to World Ranking is sponsored by the Sports Authority of Thailand, National Sports Development Fund, Siam Commercial Bank, P Overseas Steal (Public Company Limited) and Phoenix Gold Golf and Country Club in Pattaya.