Sat, July 23, 2022

life

Miss Universe Thailand 2022 crown unveiled in Bangkok

The glittering headpiece titled “Power of Resilience” was revealed at the Ignite the Night Gala Dinner and Jewelry Fashion Show held at the Royal Orchid in Bangkok

Sheraton Hotel & Tower, Bangkok in the presence of VIP guests and media.

Fred Mouawad, co-guardian of the family-owned jewellers, explained the crown celebrated the resilience shown by Thai citizens in the face of the pandemic.

It features two motifs: the peacock feather and lotus flower, to symbolise the interlocking harmony of community. Meanwhile, the green hues of its peridot gemstones radiate fresh beginnings and growth. The crown is encrusted with 43 pear-shaped peridots and one marquise peridot, weighing 101.08 carats. These are nestled among 158.24 carats of marquise-cut and round white topaz gems and 4.19 carats of round white diamonds to evoke purity and honesty.

 

Miss Universe Thailand 2022 crown unveiled in Bangkok

Mouawad said every element of the crown has been handcrafted by its experts, resulting in a unique, bespoke work destined to crown the winner of Miss Universe Thailand 2022, to be announced on Saturday (July 30). The winner will be crowned by the current Miss Universe Thailand, Anchilee Scott-Kemmis, at the culmination of the 23rd edition and will go on to represent Thailand at the Miss Universe 2022 international pageant.

