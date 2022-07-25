French Muay Thai boxer quits sport after death of Thai opponent

“Of course, I feel partly responsible, no one can take that out of my head. Even if your messages, your calls and comments are comforting me at the moment, I am deeply sad, it's inexplicable, but it's fate and I have no right to oppose it,” TF posted in French.

He said he hoped Panphet would rest in peace and also pledged to take care of the late boxer’s family.

“I only hope that he is resting in peace now and I vow to help his mother, wife and their little girl financially until she tells me they don’t need it anymore,” TF said.

“This, my 28th fight, was unfortunately my last fight. I will not return, not because I do not have the strength but because I have convictions and I stick to them. Thanks to everyone who’s been there since my beginning and sorry because I know some people sacrificed a lot to see me at the top.”

His Facebook had drawn 430 responses with 79 comments by noon on Monday.

Many of the comments urged him to be at peace since the tragic death was an accident in a martial sport. Some encouraged him to fight on and become a champion in honour of Panphet.

“I want you to fight for him [Panphet]. If he could say something to you, he would surely tell you to become a champ for him. Don’t let his passing be for nothing,” commented Vichak Thotsasphornthaweesap.

“It’s a sport. Don't blame yourself. No one wants something like this to happen,” said Facebook user Yo Yo Jung, who added that TF should keep fighting.