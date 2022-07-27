CP provides SIM cards to Thai contingent for Asean Para Games

Fri, July 29, 2022

The Thai contingent of 479 athletes and coaches have been provided roaming SIM cards by CP Group for unlimited use during the upcoming 2022 Asean Para Games in Indonesia.

Thai athletes and staff travelled to Indonesia on Tuesday from Suvarnabhumi Airport to compete in the event from July 30 to August 6.

CP Group has supported Thai athletes for six years. Apart from roaming SIM cards, CP provided several types of foods and fruits for them when they were training.

Meanwhile, Watcharaphon Vongsa, world No 2 in Boccia, thanked CP Group for the support. He said that it is encouraging to receive True Move H SIM cards, as the athletes could contact their families and relatives at any time so they could concentrate on the competition for the best results. He also asked Thai fans to support them during this event.

Thai athletes will compete in 14 sports -- athletics, swimming, badminton, table tennis, weightlifting, seated volleyball, wheelchair basketball, goalball, boccia, archery, wheelchair tennis, chess, football, and judo.

Some 1,500 athletes from 10 Asean countries and Timor-Leste will participate in the Games. Sports fans can follow the event on TrueID.

Published : July 27, 2022

By : THE NATION

