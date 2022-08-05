Women fighters make debut at Thailand’s oldest Muay Thai stadium

Rajadamnern will also be graced by a second all-female bout on Friday night, with Thailand’s Thestar Sit Chor taking on Milagros Andrea Lopez from Argentina.

Rajadamnern Stadium – one of Thailand’s top two venues for Muay Thai alongside Lumpinee Stadium – has been refurbished with a modern sound system and lighting as it reboots for the post-pandemic era.

Along with the introduction of female fighters, Muay Thai legend Buakaw Banchamek is due to fight at the stadium on August 19 – his first Rajadamnern appearance since 2004.

Friday night’s all-female showdowns are part of the Rajadamnern World Series. They will be broadcast live on Workpoint 23 and Go Sport channels from 9.15pm.