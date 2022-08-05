Women fighters make debut at Thailand’s oldest Muay Thai stadium

Aida Looksaikongdin and Zarah Venum Muay Thai will kick off a new era at Rajadamnern Stadium in Bangkok, whose ring has been exclusively preserved for male fighters since it opened 77 years ago in 1945.
Rajadamnern will also be graced by a second all-female bout on Friday night, with Thailand’s Thestar Sit Chor taking on Milagros Andrea Lopez from Argentina.
Rajadamnern Stadium – one of Thailand’s top two venues for Muay Thai alongside Lumpinee Stadium – has been refurbished with a modern sound system and lighting as it reboots for the post-pandemic era.
Along with the introduction of female fighters, Muay Thai legend Buakaw Banchamek is due to fight at the stadium on August 19 – his first Rajadamnern appearance since 2004.
Friday night’s all-female showdowns are part of the Rajadamnern World Series. They will be broadcast live on Workpoint 23 and Go Sport channels from 9.15pm.
Boxing fans can buy a pass to watch the bouts live at https://bit.ly/3QjkNMz.
Published : August 05, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Aug 14, 2022
Published : Aug 14, 2022
Published : Aug 14, 2022
Published : Aug 14, 2022