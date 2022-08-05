Mon, August 15, 2022

life

Women fighters make debut at Thailand’s oldest Muay Thai stadium

Two female boxers will make history today (August 5) when they become the first women to fight at Thailand’s oldest Muay Thai stadium.

Aida Looksaikongdin and Zarah Venum Muay Thai will kick off a new era at Rajadamnern Stadium in Bangkok, whose ring has been exclusively preserved for male fighters since it opened 77 years ago in 1945.

Rajadamnern will also be graced by a second all-female bout on Friday night, with Thailand’s Thestar Sit Chor taking on Milagros Andrea Lopez from Argentina.

Rajadamnern Stadium – one of Thailand’s top two venues for Muay Thai alongside Lumpinee Stadium – has been refurbished with a modern sound system and lighting as it reboots for the post-pandemic era.

Along with the introduction of female fighters, Muay Thai legend Buakaw Banchamek is due to fight at the stadium on August 19 – his first Rajadamnern appearance since 2004.

Friday night’s all-female showdowns are part of the Rajadamnern World Series. They will be broadcast live on Workpoint 23 and Go Sport channels from 9.15pm.

Boxing fans can buy a pass to watch the bouts live at https://bit.ly/3QjkNMz.

Published : August 05, 2022

By : THE NATION

