Tue, August 16, 2022

Puripol confirmed as new 100m world record holder in U18 category

World Athletics has certified Thai sprinter Puripol Boonson as the new 100 metres world record holder in the under-18 category.

Puripol, 16, ran 10.09 seconds in the semi-final of the 100m at the 2022 World Athletics U20 Championships in Colombia last Tuesday (August 2).

The Thai sprint phenomenon set the new U18 record at the age of just 16 years and 210 days.

However, his disappointing time of 10.12s in the final saw him narrowly miss out on a medal at the championships.

His semi-final run shattered US sprinter Anthony Schwartz’s previous U18 world record of 10.15s.

Meanwhile, Puripol currently lies third in the list of all-time fastest 200m runners in the U18 category, with a personal best of 20.19s. Erriyon Knighton holds the U18 world record of 19.84s while Jamaican legend Usain Bolt is second on the list with 20.13s.

The previous Thai national U18 record for the 100m was held by Jirapong Meenapra, who ran 10.45s on July 11, 2009. That time stands at 231st in the world ranking, which is now topped by Puripol.

Published : August 09, 2022

