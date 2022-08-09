Puripol confirmed as new 100m world record holder in U18 category

The Thai sprint phenomenon set the new U18 record at the age of just 16 years and 210 days.

However, his disappointing time of 10.12s in the final saw him narrowly miss out on a medal at the championships.

His semi-final run shattered US sprinter Anthony Schwartz’s previous U18 world record of 10.15s.

Meanwhile, Puripol currently lies third in the list of all-time fastest 200m runners in the U18 category, with a personal best of 20.19s. Erriyon Knighton holds the U18 world record of 19.84s while Jamaican legend Usain Bolt is second on the list with 20.13s.