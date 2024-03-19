How a forgotten Narathiwat village created a new future for residents

The living conditions

Since the island people depend heavily on the fisheries, and the fishing season lasts only six months, it is difficult for fishermen to make a good living during the six-month off-season.

Most live in poverty, are unskilled, and have no jobs or income, causing some to turn to local loan sharks and end up in debt.

Ranked as one of the poorest areas in Thailand, the island’s average household debt is 14,000 baht. Despite being able to pay off the debt from the money earned by selling fish, their situation remains bleak.

The selling price of the fish bought by their creditors is at the unfair rate of 40 baht per kilogram, which is underpriced and nearly 57% cheaper than the market price of 50-70 baht.

Meanwhile, those who struggle against their fate with little hope of better opportunities, sometimes desperately cross the border into Malaysia illegally to work as a cook at Thai restaurants. Most end up being arrested, leaving their family stranded in a pool of tears.

Those remaining on the island face challenges of seawater intrusion. The island was once 700-800 rai (112-128 hectares) but due to climate change, it is now only 500 rai (80 hectares) in size.

Zubaida Buraheng, the assistant village headman and the owner of the only grocery store on the island, broke into tears as she shared her story. She expressed sorry and pity towards her fellow islanders, describing them as being “very poor” and noting that in some circumstances she needed to donate food or utility products to the villagers or allow them time to pay.

The difficult fate of the island dwellers continues, with 70% of the island lands now belonging to foreign business owners, with only 30% owned by villagers. This puts the majority of people on the island at risk of being kicked off their land over time.

Solutions and more action needed

Thammayantee and Asst Prof Somkiat Sutthiyapiwat, who head the research project, have designed an approach to solve the chronic poverty and debt problems. They aim to develop the potential of islanders as fisheries entrepreneurs to help alleviate their poverty, relieve their debt problems, and create a circular economy in the area. The project has received research funding support from the Program Management Unit on Area-Based Development (PMUA).

The team came to the island with a good strategy, starting with tackling the challenge of waste management and creating more job opportunities through teaching villagers how to process fisheries products, along with learning accounting and marketing so that they could earn a higher income and become more self-reliant.

Furthermore, the team spoke with local money-lenders who provide financial support to the islanders when they are broke. The professors requested that they allow islanders to bring some of their fishery products to be processed for sale, rather than delivering and applying all of the fishing products to debt reduction. This approach has received great cooperation from all local money-lenders.

With this support, the islanders have learned new skills and know-how to earn their living and to meet the demands of customers. Unlike before, the villagers can now sell their processed fisheries products year round instead of only during the fishing season.

Since the villagers can now stand on their own feet, their income has increased by approximately 15,000 baht per month while debt decreased by 5%, and about five households were able to pay off their debt.

Moreover, people who had migrated to the neighbouring countries are now returning to their families on the island.

With all these changes, Zubaida expressed her gratitude to all the institutions that recognise her hometown’s small island and sustainably support villagers by giving them knowledge and occupation.

Zubaida emphasises that this is the help she needs, not the support that just comes and goes and leaves no legacy.

Asst Prof Dr Preecha Salaemae, the president of Narathiwat Rajanagarindra University, revealed that people in this community had lacked knowledge and opportunities. Despite this, the local people developed the strength of their professional wisdom into something larger and beneficial to themselves.

Despite the progress, Pu La To Bi Su needs additional help from both the government and private sectors. The serene island has the potential to transform into an eco-tourism destination.

Visitors are welcome to come and experience this serene island, and can help support the Pu La To Bi Su fishermen by purchasing their products on their Facebook page. Donations are accepted.