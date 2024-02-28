Yala airport key to govt’s plan to boost tourism in Thailand’s South

The closest airport to Yala, Thailand’s southernmost province, is in Narathiwat.

Srettha, who also doubles as finance minister, is on a three-day trip to Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat to promote tourism and related industries in southern border provinces.

On Tuesday, the premier visited Pattani’s tourist attractions, including the Pattani Central Mosque. He also chatted with locals and members of the Pattani Islamic Council about the government’s plan to establish a National Halal Industry Commission and Thai Halal Industry Centre to promote local food producers in the South.

On Wednesday morning, Srettha and his delegation paid respects at the city shrine in Yala’s Muang district, before receiving and wearing traditional mud-dyed shirts called “simaya” made by locals from Na Tham subdistrict.

The PM’s party then visited Yala’s TK (Thailand Knowledge) Park in Muang district to watch local students making handicrafts. Speaking to the students, Srettha said everybody in the deep South will be granted equal opportunities in terms of education, economy and transport infrastructure.

He also said the government was already planning to build an airport in Yala, adding that he believes the province will soon become another tourism hub in the South.

The premier and his delegation are scheduled to observe the operations of the Betong customs checkpoint and visit the Betong Winter Flowers Garden, Betong Mongkhonrit Tunnel (the first mountain tunnel in Thailand), and AyerRweng Skywalk.

Yala has set a target of welcoming 2 million Thai and foreign visitors this year and securing tourism revenue of 7 billion baht.