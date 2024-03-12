Narathiwat police fear hijacked pickup will be used for bomb attack

The driver of the Haad Thip plc truck, identified only as Uthai, told Chanae district police on Monday evening that he was robbed of his company vehicle by a group of six or seven men wearing paramilitary-like black clothing.

Uthai said that he mistook the men for security officials when they waved him down, so he stopped for them to check his pickup. However, he was forced out of the truck and ordered to hand over the keys at gunpoint.

The hijacking occurred at 4.10pm as he was driving back to his office in Narathiwat’s Muang district after visiting clients in Moo 1 village of Tambon Dusongyor in Chanae district.