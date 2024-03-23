SRT allocates space at train stations nationwide to showcase OTOP products
The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has initiated the “OTOP Products by the Railway” campaign and is providing local artisans free space at train stations to sell their goods.
Deputy Transport Minister Surapong Piyachote said his ministry turned to SRT when it was tasked with finding sales channels for One Tambon One Product (OTOP) items. He said the SRT responded by launching the “OTOP Products by the Railway” campaign at the Bangkok Apiwat Central Station on Saturday.
The event caught the attention of both long-distance travellers and local commuters, not to mention foreign tourists, at the bustling station.
In line with its commitment to supporting local economies, SRT has also launched the “Train Station for Producers and Consumers” project, under which farmers and local artisans will be given free space at the weekends to showcase and sell their merchandise.
Those interested can contact their local train station for more information.
SRT chief Nirut Maneepan explained that this venture will generate a market for high-quality products in line with the government’s broader strategy of building local and international networks to strengthen the grassroots economy.