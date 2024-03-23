SRT allocates space at train stations nationwide to showcase OTOP products

Deputy Transport Minister Surapong Piyachote said his ministry turned to SRT when it was tasked with finding sales channels for One Tambon One Product (OTOP) items. He said the SRT responded by launching the “OTOP Products by the Railway” campaign at the Bangkok Apiwat Central Station on Saturday.

The event caught the attention of both long-distance travellers and local commuters, not to mention foreign tourists, at the bustling station.