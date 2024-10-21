Art exhibition raises funds for preservation of wildlife sanctuary

The "Artists Protecting the Western Forest Group" organised an exhibition titled "Ha-Rak-Ween" (Laugh-Love-Whine) running from October 9-31 at the Old Town Gallery in Bangkok.

Featuring more than 100 paintings by leading artists, the event aimed to raise awareness and financial support for the sanctuary.

Among the participating artists are Tawee Ratchanikorn and Wasant Sittikhet, as well as Surapon Panyavachira, Rungphan Burutchart, Suksan Chuaynoom, and many others.

Maiprawa Juekvown, a young artist and communication-science student, shared her experience of contributing to the exhibition.

"This is my first visual-art piece, and I'm thrilled to be part of such a meaningful project," she said. "My painting, titled 'The Little Ghost', is inspired by childhood memories and uses a watercolour technique."

Proceeds from the sale of paintings will be donated to the Huay Kha Khaeng Wildlife Conservation Fund. The exhibition offers art enthusiasts and the public a chance to admire the works of leading Thai artists while supporting a vital conservation cause.

