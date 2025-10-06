Moon Festival: how to embrace the yin energy of the full moon

The Moon Festival in 2025 falls on Monday, October 6, and according to Nam Eang Astrology, this traditional Chinese festival celebrates the moon as a source of yin energy — symbolising gentleness, serenity and femininity.

During the full moon night, Chinese women traditionally placed cosmetics, garments, and personal items under the moonlight to absorb its power, while offering prayers to Guanyin Bodhisattva for blessings and good fortune.

In modern times, moon worship is associated with attracting positive energy related to love, prosperity, beauty and charm. Nam Eang Astrology notes that the moon also represents the deity Yue Lao, the Old Man Under the Moon, who ties the red thread of destiny between destined lovers — a popular symbol of romantic fulfilment.

Mooncakes, meanwhile, represent unity and harmony. The round pastry has long been an auspicious offering to deities connected to water and agriculture, as the moon’s gravitational pull governs tides — seen by ancient farmers as sacred lunar power.