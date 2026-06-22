adidas Originals turns Song Wat into Bangkok’s new style stop

Song Wat is adding another reason for Bangkok’s lifestyle crowd to return, as adidas Originals opens a new flagship store in one of the capital’s most talked-about riverside neighbourhoods.

The district, previously named among Time Out’s World’s Coolest Neighbourhoods in 2023, has continued to attract visitors with its blend of heritage buildings, creative spaces, cafés, craft stores and photogenic corners. Its latest arrival gives the area a stronger fashion and street-culture edge.





adidas Originals has chosen Song Wat Road as the location for its new flagship store, positioning the space not only as a retail outlet but also as a meeting point for people drawn to fashion, art, creativity and contemporary urban culture.

The store reflects the spirit of Originals, which celebrates self-expression, creativity and culture shaped by communities. Rather than standing apart from its surroundings, the new location is designed to connect the brand with the atmosphere and people of Song Wat.