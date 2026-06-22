adidas Originals turns Song Wat into Bangkok’s new style stop

Song Wat is adding another reason for Bangkok’s lifestyle crowd to return, as adidas Originals opens a new flagship store in one of the capital’s most talked-about riverside neighbourhoods.
The district, previously named among Time Out’s World’s Coolest Neighbourhoods in 2023, has continued to attract visitors with its blend of heritage buildings, creative spaces, cafés, craft stores and photogenic corners. Its latest arrival gives the area a stronger fashion and street-culture edge.
adidas Originals has chosen Song Wat Road as the location for its new flagship store, positioning the space not only as a retail outlet but also as a meeting point for people drawn to fashion, art, creativity and contemporary urban culture.
The store reflects the spirit of Originals, which celebrates self-expression, creativity and culture shaped by communities. Rather than standing apart from its surroundings, the new location is designed to connect the brand with the atmosphere and people of Song Wat.
The two-storey building preserves the charm of the area’s original architecture while adding contemporary design elements that reflect the adidas Originals identity.
The ground floor brings together adidas Originals collections, offering a destination for fashion followers and sneaker enthusiasts. The upper floor houses % Arabica, creating a relaxed coffee space where visitors can pause, meet friends and spend time in the neighbourhood.
Inside the store, visitors can also find a Maker Lab, where they can customise selected items in their own style. A photobooth has also been added for those who want to capture memories while exploring Song Wat.
To mark the opening, the store has launched a special Graphic Tee Collection designed in collaboration with NUTKAI, a Thai illustrator. The collection presents the stories and character of Song Wat through contemporary illustration and is available exclusively at this branch.
The store is also preparing a line-up of activities designed to keep the space lively throughout the campaign, linking the brand with street culture, artists, creators and local partners.
DJ sessions and Thai Sound Sessions will be held every weekend from 4pm to 6pm. A Rap Battle is scheduled for July 14, followed by a B-Boy Dance Showcase on August 5. More activities with artists, creators and community partners are expected to take place throughout the year.
During the launch period, visitors can use a MuvMi shuttle service from Lan Chang to the store every day from 11am to 5pm until June 30, 2026.
Visitors can also join check-in, review or in-store photo activities to receive a special Thai dessert, limited to 60 redemptions per day.
The adidas Originals Song Wat store is open daily from 10am to 8pm, welcoming fashion fans, sneaker collectors and anyone looking to experience a new Song Wat destination that brings together fashion, coffee and community in one place.