Lisa’s IG post value soars to Bt58m, underlining Thai soft power

Lalisa “Lisa” Manobal has set a new global benchmark in media value, with a single Instagram post estimated to be worth more than 58 million baht, reinforcing her status as one of the world’s most influential Thai-born stars.
Digital analytics platform IAA said Lisa’s latest 2026 media-value assessment showed that the Thai global superstar can generate advertising value of more than 58 million baht from a single post on her personal Instagram account.
Her Instagram stories are also estimated to be worth more than 27 million baht each.
The figures underline Lisa’s position not only as a K-pop artist and global icon with one of the world’s highest social-media values, but also as a powerful personal brand.
For leading luxury brands such as Louis Vuitton and Bulgari, as well as major global industries, Lisa’s social-media presence is no longer viewed merely as advertising space. It is seen as an investment in cultural influence that can turn public attention into sales momentum and market value almost overnight.
In the fashion world, Lisa’s status has risen further after she was selected as a member of the Met Gala 2026 host committee. Vogue reported that she attended this year’s event in a custom Robert Wun gown inspired by traditional Thai dance positions, while also noting her role on the host committee.
This year, Lisa also created a major buzz after becoming the first global ambassador for the NikeSKIMS joint-venture project. After her campaign launch, searches for the NikeSKIMS Pink Foam item reportedly surged by 400% within 24 hours.
What sets Lisa apart from many other global artists is her role in carrying Thai soft power to the international stage with strategic clarity.
Every time she presents or references Thai culture, global attention follows.
She has also been appointed as an Amazing Thailand Ambassador to promote Thai tourism. The Tourism Authority of Thailand’s campaign presents Thailand as a destination shaped by emotion, cultural depth and meaningful experiences, while advancing its image as a quality leisure destination.
The campaign is expected to support Thailand’s global tourism drive and help generate major economic value for the country.
Lisa’s career has also moved beyond the boundaries of idol stardom. She has launched her own artist-management company, LLOUD, giving her greater creative control and ownership over her work. LLOUD describes itself as an artist-management company focused on innovation and authenticity.
At the same time, Lisa has expanded into acting, making her Hollywood debut in HBO’s The White Lotus Season 3 under her given name, Lalisa Manobal. Vanity Fair reported that she also stars in Tygo, an action project linked to the Extraction universe, and is developing a romantic-comedy film with producer David Bernad after the two bonded over their shared appreciation of Notting Hill.
American producer David Bernad praised her global magnetism, describing her to Vanity Fair as “the Princess Diana of Thailand”. He also recalled a moment when hundreds of people in a club stopped to look at her, while noting her humility and eagerness to learn.
Lisa’s appeal is not measured only by her 105 million Instagram followers or the tens of millions of baht in media value generated by a single post. It also lies in her vision and courage.
Her decision to step outside the comfort zone of K-pop, establish LLOUD, enter Hollywood and create music that reflects her own identity proves that she is not merely a product of the entertainment industry.
She is a living global brand with emotional depth, cultural power and business influence.
Lalisa “Lisa” Manobal is setting a new standard for Asian artists and showing the world that her golden era has only just begun.