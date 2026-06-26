FIFA announces 2026 World Cup attendance record tops 3.6 million

The Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) announced that the 2026 World Cup, hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, has shattered the all-time stadium attendance record.

Before the group stage even concluded, total spectators exceeded 3.6 million.

The previous record belonged to the 1994 World Cup in the United States, which drew 3,587,538 fans across 52 matches, averaging 68,991 per game.

However, on June 25, during the simultaneous Group E fixtures of Curacao against the Ivory Coast and Ecuador against Germany, FIFA confirmed the total had reached 3,605,357.

With this milestone achieved after just 56 of the 104 scheduled matches, the final attendance could potentially double the 1994 benchmark.

Beyond the stadiums, the tournament sparked unprecedented digital activity.

Data collected by Wisesight (Thailand) Co., Ltd. via Zocial Eye between June 1 and 22 recorded 72,364 World Cup-related posts, generating 42,892,856 engagements.

Facebook remained the primary hub for sports media, accounting for 30,428 posts and over 20.1 million engagements.

TikTok, despite having only 7,698 posts, drove the highest interaction with 17.1 million engagements, proving its effectiveness in amplifying viral emotional trends.

Meanwhile, X (Twitter) hosted 12,600 posts yielding 1.1 million engagements.

It served as the real-time reaction centre, highlighted by a post celebrating South Korea's first World Cup opening match victory in 16 years, earning 81,721 engagements.