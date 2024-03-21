Tasty treats not to be missed in Talat Phlu

Dubbed the Chinatown of Krung Thonburi , Talat Phlu is also home to Chinese immigrants, most of them Teochew Chinese who migrated from the southern part of mainland China.

Talat Phlu translates as betel market and the once-bustling trading hub earned its name from its location which was suitable for growing betel plants during the period when betel chewing was still popular in Thailand.

During the Greater East Asia War in 1942, Field Marshal Plaek Phibunsongkhram’s government forbade betel chewing, resulting in the decline of betel cultivation and trade in Talat Phlu. The introduction of the policy affected growers of betels and forced them to turn their betel plantations into homesteads during the war.

Even though Talat Phlu is not as bustling as in the past, it is much loved as a market along the railway and boasts plenty of tasty local cuisine. Some stores have been in this area for centuries.