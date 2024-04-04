Thais disappointed as Kaeng Tai Pla voted ‘worst food in the world’

Their disagreement with the list has resulted in the hashtag #saveแกงไตปลา (save Kaeng Tai Pla) trending on several social media platforms this week. Many have been posting in English urging visitors to Thailand to give this dish a chance before judging by the ranking.

The ranking was based on 433,877 user ratings on the TasteAtlas website as of March 16, but only 301,750 ratings were considered eligible by TasteAtlas, which is headquartered in Croatia.

TasteAtlas is an experiential travel online guide for traditional food that collates authentic recipes, food critic reviews, and research articles about popular ingredients and dishes.

The website describes Kaeng Tai Pla as “This thick and aromatic fish curry originated in southern Thailand. The base of the dish is prepared with tai pla—fermented fish entrails—and a spicy curry paste consisting of chilli peppers, galangal, shrimp paste, turmeric, shallots, and lemongrass.

“Other additions usually include dry fish, diced eggplant, bamboo shoots, string beans, or other vegetables. Because of its intensity and strong, pungent aromas, kaeng tai pla is best served with steamed rice on the side. Traditionally, this Thai curry was only prepared with fish, and most varieties do not use coconut milk.”